Domino’s is pushing carryout to drive profits

Having customers pick up their pizzas is less expensive and more profitable for Domino’s locations, and the chain is looking to steer more of its business in that direction. “While most of the industry is running headlong into delivery … [we’re] growing that carryout channel,” said Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison. Carryout, he added, “is going to be an important part of the profit equation going forward.” Shares of Domino’s stock rose 26 percent in trading yesterday after a strong sales and earnings report.