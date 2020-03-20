Domino’s to hire 10,000 to keep up with delivery and takeout demand

Retail News

TheStreet

Demand for food delivery and takeout has risen exponentially during the novel coronavirus outbreak, prompting Domino’s to put out the help wanted sign for 10,000 new employees. “While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone,” CEO Richard Allison said in a statement. “Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily impacted restaurant industry.”