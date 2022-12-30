Don’t blame high egg prices on inflation (entirely)

Retail News

MSN

Recent reports on the inflationary price spikes at grocery stores tend to lump eggs in with flour and other baking needs that have become considerably more expensive in 2022, but eggs have a better excuse. The USDA reports that about 60 million birds have been lost so far due to avian flu, and the hit to the hen population has severely affected egg yields across the U.S., sending prices up nearly 50 percent.