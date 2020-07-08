DoorDash launches virtual c-stores

Retail News

The Verge

Online delivery platform DoorDash is rolling out an array of online-only convenience stores, all operated, reportedly, by the company. The broad planned rollout of DashMart begins in eight U.S. cities: Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, the greater Phoenix area and Redwood City, California. Although DoorDash is mostly known for its restaurant deliveries, among its other current customers are the likes of 7-Eleven, CVS and Walgreens.