DoorDash looks to raise $2.8B with IPO

DoorDash looks to raise $2.8B with IPOBloomberg 11/30/2020
DoorDash, the largest food delivery service provider in the U.S., is looking to raise as much as $2.8 billion with its planned initial public offering. The company is looking at a price range of $75 to $85 per share. Private investors valued DoorDash at $16 billion earlier this year. If the IPO goes according to plan, the company could be valued at up to twice that.
