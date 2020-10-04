Drones delivering coffee and toilet paper in Virginia town

Retail News
Drones delivering coffee and toilet paper in Virginia townForbes 04/09/2020
Participants in a pilot drone delivery test run by Wing in Christianburg, VA, are receiving their orders from the sky above. The most popular items on shopping lists since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus have been coffee, toilet paper and cookies. Wing, which is part of Alphabet, says it has made more than 1,000 deliveries over the past two weeks.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!