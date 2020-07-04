Drugstores see shortages in OTC and Rx meds

Retail News
Drugstores see shortages in OTC and Rx medsCNBC 04/04/2020
Drugstores, particularly those in places hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, are experiencing shortages of over-the-counter medicines such as acetaminophen and vitamin and zinc supplements. There has also been a run on some prescription medicines, including azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine, despite the lack of conclusive scientific evidence to date that supports their use in treating COVID-19.
Discussions
