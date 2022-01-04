Dunkin’ teams with e.l.f. Cosmetics on new makeup line

Retail News

USA Today

Dunkin’ and e.l.f. Cosmetics have teamed up to launch a new makeup collection inspired by the coffee and doughnut chain. “This collab is all about your morning must-haves,” Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”