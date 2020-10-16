Early holiday sales drive consumers to buy online

Retail News
Early holiday sales drive consumers to buy onlineThe Wall Street Journal 10/16/2020
Spending on Amazon.com increased 36 percent during its two-day Prime Day event this week over sales during the promotion last year, according to Edison Trends. Online sales on sites other than Amazon rose 76 percent compared with the first day of Prime Day in 2019, according to Digital Commerce 360 and Salesforce.com.
