Retail News

Early holiday sales drive consumers to buy online

The Wall Street Journal 10/16/2020

Spending on Amazon.com increased 36 percent during its two-day Prime Day event this week over sales during the promotion last year, according to Edison Trends. Online sales on sites other than Amazon rose 76 percent compared with the first day of Prime Day in 2019, according to Digital Commerce 360 and Salesforce.com.

