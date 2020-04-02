Earth Fare is closing its doors for good

Retail News
Earth Fare is closing its doors for goodCNN 02/03/2020
Earth Fare, which was acquired by a private equity firm in 2012 with plans to significantly expand its store count, is closing all its stores after it was unable to refinance its debt in light of current conditions in the retail grocery market. The organic grocery chain operates about 50 stores in 10 states, primarily in the southern U.S.
