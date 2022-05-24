EBay is opening a sneaker store this weekend

Retail News

Fast Company

EBay is opening a sneaker store in Los Angeles called Wear ‘Em Out that will sell both new and preowned shoes. “Most people can identify with that feeling of getting a new pair of shoes that you love so much, you just have to wear them out of the store,” said Garry Thaniel, GM of sneakers at eBay. “The Wear ‘Em Out store celebrates a love of sneakers, while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box.”