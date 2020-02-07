Economy adds 4.8M jobs even as unemployment claims continue to grow

Retail News
Economy adds 4.8M jobs even as unemployment claims continue to growThe Washington Post 07/02/2020
The economy added 4.8 million jobs in June. Unemployment currently stands at 11.1 percent. New data from the Labor Department showed that 1.4 million filed for first-time unemployment claims last week as businesses began to close again in response to a surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks. The unemployment claims data marks 15 straight weeks of claims exceeding one million.
