Editorial: Walmart needs to ‘get a grip’ for firing worker who smoked weed off the clock

Retail News

NJ.com

Walmart allegedly fired an employee in New Jersey after he tested positive for marijuana in a pre-employment screening test. The worker in question, Eric Zanetich, had not even reported for his first shift at the chain when he was let go. Marijuana consumption is legal in New Jersey and the state’s law makes clear that employers are prohibited from denying employment or disciplining workers “due to the presence of cannabinoid metabolites” in their bodies because it does not indicate impairment. Companies are permitted to require workers to undergo a drug test if they suspect an employee is impaired on the job.