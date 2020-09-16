EEOC sues Kroger for religious discrimination over rainbow heart aprons

Retail News
EEOC sues Kroger for religious discrimination over rainbow heart apronsTHV11 09/16/2020
A Kroger in Conway, AR, instituted a new dress code that included employees wearing aprons with rainbow-colored hearts on them. When two employees refused to wear the aprons on religious grounds, the store fired them. Now, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing the grocer for religious discrimination.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!