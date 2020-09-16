Retail News

EEOC sues Kroger for religious discrimination over rainbow heart aprons

THV11 09/16/2020

A Kroger in Conway, AR, instituted a new dress code that included employees wearing aprons with rainbow-colored hearts on them. When two employees refused to wear the aprons on religious grounds, the store fired them. Now, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing the grocer for religious discrimination.

