Retail News

EPA tells Amazon and eBay to stop selling pesticides

National Public Radio 06/11/2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Amazon.com and eBay to stop selling pesticides, some falsely labeled as being effective against COVID-19, on their platforms. “We removed the products in question and are taking action against the bad actors who listed them,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

