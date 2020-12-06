EPA tells Amazon and eBay to stop selling pesticides

Retail News
EPA tells Amazon and eBay to stop selling pesticidesNational Public Radio 06/11/2020
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Amazon.com and eBay to stop selling pesticides, some falsely labeled as being effective against COVID-19, on their platforms. “We removed the products in question and are taking action against the bad actors who listed them,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.
