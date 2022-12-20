Established brand D2C growth eclipses digital natives

Retail News
Established brand D2C growth eclipses digital nativesBusiness Insider 12/19/2022
Although D2C e-commerce profits are being tested by higher operating costs, growth prospects appear to be set for steady, double-digit increases through 2024. One major change in direct-to-consumer sales, however, is the way established brands have followed the path forged by innovative digital natives and leveraged their brand power to the point that they now account for 75 percent of 2022’s domestic D2C sales.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!