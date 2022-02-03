Estée Lauder executive loses job over racist social media post

Retail News
Estée Lauder executive loses job over racist social media postCNN 03/01/2022
Estée Lauder has asked John Demsey, an executive Vice President at the company, to leave the company after he posted a meme with a racial slur on his personal Instagram account. The company said it would donate $10 million over the next two years to “support racial and social justice and to continue to support greater access to education.”
