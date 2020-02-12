Etsy customers’ top search term is ‘personalized gifts’

Retail News

CNBC

The single biggest search term on Etsy this year is “personalized gifts,” even more frequently used than “face masks”, according to the platform’s CEO Josh Silverman. “I think there’s always a need for things that are going to be cheap and arrive fast, but more and more I think people want an alternative to that, when they want that product to mean something to them, when they want it to feel special, and those occasions happen all the time,” he said.