Even empty storefronts become selling points for vacation town

Retail News
Even empty storefronts become selling points for vacation townThe Wall Street Journal 01/25/2021
Hamptons Village on New York’s Long Island requires landlords to display art from local artists (no charge) if storefronts are vacant for at least a month. “I think it’s an amazing way to activate and reclaim space — especially in towns where there’s an offseason,” said Alice Hope, one of the artists whose work has appeared in empty stores.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!