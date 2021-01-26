Retail News

Even empty storefronts become selling points for vacation town

The Wall Street Journal 01/25/2021

Hamptons Village on New York’s Long Island requires landlords to display art from local artists (no charge) if storefronts are vacant for at least a month. “I think it’s an amazing way to activate and reclaim space — especially in towns where there’s an offseason,” said Alice Hope, one of the artists whose work has appeared in empty stores.

