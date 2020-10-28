Execs at failing retailers got millions in bonuses

Retail News
Execs at failing retailers got millions in bonusesThe Washington Post 10/26/2020
J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and other companies have paid out millions of dollars in executive bonuses even as they closed stores, furloughed and laid off workers and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. At least 18 companies in a variety of industries paid out six- and seven-figure bonuses to the tune of $135 million before going into Chapter 11.
