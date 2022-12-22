Existing home sales drop to lowest point since onset of the pandemic

Retail News
Existing home sales drop to lowest point since onset of the pandemicYahoo Finance 12/21/2022
According to the latest monthly report from the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales fell 7.7 percent to 4.09 million units in November (after a seasonal adjustment) under pressure from rising mortgage rates. That represents the 10th monthly decline and the lowest level — excepting the early period of the pandemic — since November 2010.
