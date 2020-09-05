Face masks helped Etsy double its sales in April

Retail News

Digital Trends

Many small merchants selling hand-crafted goods on Etsy’s online marketplace switched to producing face masks when the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that Americans wear them to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The result in April was that more than 12 million face masks were sold on the site, helping the platform achieve a record one-month revenue gain of $133 million.