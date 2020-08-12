Face masks turned Etsy into the darling of Wall Street

Retail News
Face masks turned Etsy into the darling of Wall StreetThe New York Times 12/08/2020
The artisans who sell their handmade goods on Etsy stepped up and created masks early during the novel coronavirus pandemic when supplies from traditional sources were in short supply. That has led to a general surge in sales on the site and Wall Street has noticed. The company’s share price surged 250 percent this year.
