Factories make production changes to address massive out-of-stocks in stores

Factories make production changes to address massive out-of-stocks in storesReuters/Yahoo Finance 03/15/2020
Manufacturers of toilet paper and other everyday staples that consumers have hoarded in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak are shifting production to those products in an effort to address miles of empty shelves in food, drug and mass stores across the U.S. Retailers have begun setting allocation restrictions on certain products after frantic consumers swarmed stores, buying up enough supplies to last them months.
