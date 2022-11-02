Retail News

Factory workers flee largest iPhone plant in China

The Washington Post 11/02/2022

Up to 60,000 factory workers at the largest iPhone production plant in China ran away from the facility to avoid getting caught in a forced quarantine mandated by the government’s “zero tolerance” policy for COVID-19. Foxconn, which operates the plant in Zhengzhou, is struggling to keep workers who believe the company is not doing enough to protect their safety.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!