Factory workers flee largest iPhone plant in China

Retail News
Factory workers flee largest iPhone plant in ChinaThe Washington Post 11/02/2022
Up to 60,000 factory workers at the largest iPhone production plant in China ran away from the facility to avoid getting caught in a forced quarantine mandated by the government’s “zero tolerance” policy for COVID-19. Foxconn, which operates the plant in Zhengzhou, is struggling to keep workers who believe the company is not doing enough to protect their safety.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!