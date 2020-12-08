Fall flavoring comes early to Dunkin’

Retail News

USA Today

Dunkin’ is rolling out its fall lineup with pumpkin flavored coffee, doughnuts and muffins earlier this year with a nationwide launch on August 19. “While there is so much uncertainty heading into the fall, one thing our fans can count on is the return of pumpkin at Dunkin’,” said Jill Nelson, Dunkin’ vice president of marketing strategy. “We’re excited to bring them one of the most anticipated flavors earlier than ever before.”