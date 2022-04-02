Family Dollar fined in Mass. for meal break violations

Retail News

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has fined the chain, owned by Dollar Tree, $1.5 million for over 3,900 violations of the state’s breaks and time off regulations, which are designed to safeguard an employee’s right to a break of at least 30 minutes for every six hours worked. The AG determined through investigations that the chain routinely cut payroll hours at stores, thereby imposing pressure on employees to forgo breaks to keep up with the workload.