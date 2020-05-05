Retail News

Family Dollar security guard killed for denying entry to woman without a mask

Detroit Free Press 05/04/2020

Calvin Munerlyn, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, MI, was murdered after refusing to let a woman enter the store without a face mask. Three family members of the women involved in the dispute have been charged in the murder of Mr. Munerlyn, a father of nine children.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!