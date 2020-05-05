Family Dollar security guard killed for denying entry to woman without a mask

Retail News
Family Dollar security guard killed for denying entry to woman without a maskDetroit Free Press 05/04/2020
Calvin Munerlyn, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, MI, was murdered after refusing to let a woman enter the store without a face mask. Three family members of the women involved in the dispute have been charged in the murder of Mr. Munerlyn, a father of nine children.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!