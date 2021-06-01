Family Video to shutter all its stores

Retail News
Family Video to shutter all its storesThe Detroit News 01/05/2021
Family Video, a 250 store video rental retailer, has announced that it will shutter all of its locations in the Midwest. “The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, the parent company that owns Family Video.
Discussions
