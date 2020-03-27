Fanatics and MLB put jersey production aside to make masks and gowns

Retail News

CNBC

Fanatics and Major League Baseball (MLB) have shifted production from manufacturing player jerseys to producing facemasks and gowns for healthcare workers facing a shortage of personal protection supplies as the number of people sickened by the coronavirus continues to grow. “The COVID-19 crisis has compelled our country to be more collaborative, innovative and strategic than ever before. As the demand for masks and gowns have surged, we’re fortunate to have teamed up with Major League Baseball to find a unique way to support our frontline workers in this fight to stem the virus, who are in dire need of essential resources,” said Michael Rubin, executive chairman at Fanatics.