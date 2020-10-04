Farmers dumping eggs and milk after loss of restaurant business

Retail News
Farmers dumping eggs and milk after loss of restaurant businessThe Wall Street Journal 04/10/2020
Farmers and food companies are cutting back production and dumping existing inventory of eggs and milk as restaurants and schools close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Suppliers are finding it difficult to adapt to the sizes, packaging and label requirements of the grocery store trade. As much as seven percent of all the milk produced in the U.S. last week was dumped, according to Dennis Rodenbaugh, executive vice president at Dairy Farmers of America.
