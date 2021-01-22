Retail News

Farmers feeling burned by Trump’s eleventh hour ethanol waivers

Radio Iowa 01/22/2021

President Trump granted ethanol waivers to the oil industry hours before he left office, a decision that has left farmers and GOP legislators from farm states that supported him feeling betrayed. “What we saw in the final hours of the Trump Administration was a disgrace to the biofuels community,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. A federal court has issued temporary blocks on three waivers approved by the previous administration.

