Fashion execs see sustainability as a key opportunity in 2023

Fashion execs see sustainability as a key opportunity in 2023The Business of Fashion 01/03/2023
Fifty-six percent of fashion executives expect 2023 to be a more difficult year than 2022, according to a new report from McKinsey and The Business of Fashion. Executives see sustainability as the biggest opportunity to improve performance over the next year and inflation as the biggest impediment to making that happen.
