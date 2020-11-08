FDA list of dangerous hand sanitizers grows to 130 products

Retail News
FDA list of dangerous hand sanitizers grows to 130 productsThe Washington Post 08/08/2020
Sales of hand sanitizers have jumped during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Food and Drug Administration is urging caution among consumers as many potentially dangerous products hit the market. The agency has identified at least 130 products that contain potentially deals levels of wood alcohol or lack enough alcohol to kill germs as promised. The FDA identified nearly three dozen products deemed as dangerous just last week alone.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!