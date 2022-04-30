Retail News

FDA moves forward with plan to ban menthol cigarettes

The Wall Street Journal 04/29/2022

The Food and Drug Administration is putting together a regulatory plan to would see menthol cigarettes banned from the market by as early as 2024. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said that the move will save hundreds of thousands of lives. Menthol brands represent about a third of the U.S. cigarette market.

