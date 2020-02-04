FDA pulls Zantac, other heartburn meds off the market

Retail News
FDA pulls Zantac, other heartburn meds off the marketCNN 04/01/2020
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered all manufacturers and retailers to pull all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, known by the brand name Zantac, from the market immediately after discovering a contaminant in the heartburn medication. The contaminant, N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA, is a probable carcinogen in humans.
