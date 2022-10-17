FDA rule change clears way for Walmart to sell over-the-counter hearing aids

Retail News
FDA rule change clears way for Walmart to sell over-the-counter hearing aidsCNN 10/17/2022
Walmart is now able to sell hearing aids without the need for a doctor’s prescription due to a rule change made by the Food and Drug Administration. “Offering easy access to OTC hearing aids, something that seems quite small, is a solution that can improve our customers’ health outcomes and their ability to live better and healthier,” said Dr. John Wigneswaran, chief medical officer at Walmart.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!