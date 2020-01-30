FDA tells Purell to stop claiming its products can prevent the flu

Retail News
FDA tells Purell to stop claiming its products can prevent the fluThe New York Times 01/28/2020
The Food and Drug Administration has warned Gojo Industries, the maker of Purell, to stop claiming its products can prevent people from catching the flu and other communicable diseases. The agency had a particular issue with the brand’s claim that its sanitizer “kills more than 99.99 percent of the most common germs that may cause illness in a healthcare setting, including MRSA.”
