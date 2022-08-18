Federal judge says CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650 million in opioid case

Retail News
Federal judge says CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650 million in opioid caseCBS News 08/18/2022
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650 million in damages to Lake and Trumbull counties in Ohio for their part in the opioid crisis there. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said the retailers had “squandered the opportunity to present a meaningful plan to abate the nuisance.” The retailers are expected to appeal the decision.
