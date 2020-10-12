Retail News

Federal Trade Commission and states sue to break up Facebook

CNET 12/10/2020

The Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general have filed separate lawsuits in federal court alleging the social media giant has engaged in anticompetitive practices evidenced by its acquisition of rival technologies. The legal moves to break up Facebook follow the Justice Department’s suit against Google in October for monopolistic practices in search and search advertising.

