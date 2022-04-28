Feds concerned about Amazon warehouse worker safety during weather emergencies

Retail News
Feds concerned about Amazon warehouse worker safety during weather emergenciesUSA Today 04/27/2022
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees during severe weather emergencies” following an Amazon.com warehouse in Illinois being destroyed by a tornado last December. OSHA did not fine the company after it it discovered that some employees were not aware of safety protocols prior to the tornado.
