Retail News

Feds concerned about Amazon warehouse worker safety during weather emergencies

USA Today 04/27/2022

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees during severe weather emergencies” following an Amazon.com warehouse in Illinois being destroyed by a tornado last December. OSHA did not fine the company after it it discovered that some employees were not aware of safety protocols prior to the tornado.

