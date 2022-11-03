Female consumers take the biggest hits from trade tariffs

Retail News
Female consumers take the biggest hits from trade tariffsForbes 11/03/2022
A report in the BYU Law Review claims tariffs placed on imports disproportionately affect female consumers. “Some of these gender differential tariffs are set at the same rate, but many are very different for men and women, with the majority hurting women. Right now, there are currently 78 tariff provisions that have different rates attached to them solely on the basis of gender.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!