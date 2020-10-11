Retail News

Female employment at lowest level since 1988

The Washington Post 11/06/2020

More than two million American women have moved out of the workforce after choosing or being forced to stay at home due to pandemic-related circumstances. Many must care for children in their households forced to attend school virtually. Only 39 percent of the female-held jobs lost as a result of the pandemic have been restored to date compared to 58 percent of those held by men.

