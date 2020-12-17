First time unemployment claims rise again, to highest level since early September

Retail News
First time unemployment claims rise again, to highest level since early SeptemberThe Washington Post 12/17/2020
About 885,000 workers applied for first time unemployment benefits last week, as stimulus talks dragged on. The report shows that 20.6 million people are now on U.S. unemployment roles, although officials claim the total is inflated due to paperwork and miscounting issues. The coronavirus continues to effect the economy in many parts of the country.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!