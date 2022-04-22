Flagship Starbucks Roastery employees in Seattle vote to join union

Retail News

Seattle Times

The National Labor Relations Board released news yesterday that employees of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle voted 38-to-27 in favor of union representation by Workers United. The location is the second in Starbucks’ home city to unionize, a move seen as a personal blow to CEO Howard Schultz who recently returned to the helm and has been working hard to counter the unionization movement at his company.