Flagship Starbucks Roastery employees in Seattle vote to join union

Seattle Times 04/22/2022

The National Labor Relations Board released news yesterday that employees of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle voted 38-to-27 in favor of union representation by Workers United. The location is the second in Starbucks’ home city to unionize, a move seen as a personal blow to CEO Howard Schultz who recently returned to the helm and has been working hard to counter the unionization movement at his company.

