FMI and grocery union voice support for Biden’s pandemic relief plan

Retail News
FMI and grocery union voice support for Biden’s pandemic relief planSupermarket News 01/19/2021
FMI and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, two groups that don’t always agree on policy issues affecting the grocery industry, have voiced support for elements of the plan put forth by President-elect Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration. The National Grocers Association said that the proposed legislation may face some challenges getting through a Senate split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!