Food delivery helps move Uber closer to where it wants to go

Food delivery helps move Uber closer to where it wants to goThe Wall Street Journal 02/07/2020
Uber expects to turn a profit a year ahead of schedule after the ride-sharing and food delivery service posted a 37 percent gain in revenues during the fourth quarter. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed the company is committed to its Uber Eats business, but will only remain in markets where it is the number one or two company in the service area.
