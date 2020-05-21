Food distributor finds new opportunities as restaurants close

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Oriental Wholesale Market, which said supermarkets accounted for 20 percent of its business before the coronavirus outbreak, has seen that number double to 40 percent since. The distributor also went online with Choco, which launched e-commerce sites in 17 cities, to offer next day delivery to the homes of consumers. “We are just trying to continue shifting our offering to where the demand is,” said Eugene Lam, Chicago Oriental’s vice president. “Being agile in this climate is very crucial.”