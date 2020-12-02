Food Lion and Hannaford boost Ahold’s sales and earnings

Retail News
Food Lion and Hannaford boost Ahold’s sales and earningsReuters 02/12/2020
Ahold’s same-store sales in the U.S. grew 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter as the grocery store operator saw strong growth from in-store pickup and delivery of online orders. The company, which generates two-thirds of its revenues from its U.S. stores, pointed to strong performances by Food Lion and Hannaford during the quarter.
