Food prices see biggest one-month jump in nearly 50 years

A new Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed a 2.6 percent spike in the prices consumers paid for groceries during the month of April, that compared to a 4.1 percent increase for the last 12 months. The steepest inclines last month were in meat, poultry, fish and eggs, which overall amounted to a 4.3 percent increase, according to the report.